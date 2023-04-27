Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has gone down by -24.48% for the week, with a -20.77% drop in the past month and a -49.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.79% for RXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.34% for RXT’s stock, with a -63.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is $3.51, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for RXT is 205.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXT on April 27, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RXT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

RXT Trading at -31.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -24.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8052. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -50.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -78.80, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.