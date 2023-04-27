Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has dropped by -2.25 in relation to previous closing price of 11.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is $14.48, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on April 27, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK stock saw a decrease of -7.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for PLTK’s stock, with a 5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

PLTK Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $11.73 back on Apr 11. After this action, Chau On now owns 80,810,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $3,520,140 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 200,000 shares at $10.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Chau On is holding 81,110,506 shares at $2,187,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -101.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.