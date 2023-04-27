Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) has increased by 2.57 when compared to last closing price of 16.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

The public float for PAAS is 210.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on April 27, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a -5.93% drop in the past month, and a -7.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for PAAS’s stock, with a 2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

PAAS Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.21. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.