OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is -0.20.

The average price predicted by analysts for OPGN is $3.20, which is $30.77 above the current price. The public float for OPGN is 5.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPGN on April 27, 2023 was 492.28K shares.

OPGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) has plunged by -7.14 when compared to previous closing price of 0.89, but the company has seen a -24.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has seen a -24.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.96% decline in the past month and a -59.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for OPGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.77% for OPGN’s stock, with a -82.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPGN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for OPGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OPGN, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

OPGN Trading at -30.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -43.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -24.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1504. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -1429.96. Equity return is now at value -179.60, with -86.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.