On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $29.61, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for ONON is 141.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on April 27, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.24 in relation to its previous close of 32.16. However, the company has experienced a 4.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONON’s Market Performance

On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.73% gain in the past month and a 48.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.10% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 56.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

ONON Trading at 25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.15. In addition, On Holding AG saw 91.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.