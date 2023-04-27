Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is $6.88, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 3.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NU on April 27, 2023 was 24.60M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has jumped by 0.41 compared to previous close of 4.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

NU’s Market Performance

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a 1.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.27% rise in the past month, and a 19.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for NU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.82% for NU’s stock, with a 9.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.