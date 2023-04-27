Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWBI is 0.57.

The public float for NWBI is 125.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWBI on April 27, 2023 was 829.15K shares.

NWBI) stock’s latest price update

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 11.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NWBI’s Market Performance

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.42% decline in the past month and a -15.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for NWBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.28% for NWBI’s stock, with a -18.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWBI reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for NWBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NWBI, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

NWBI Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Torchio Louis J, who purchase 4,395 shares at the price of $11.31 back on Apr 26. After this action, Torchio Louis J now owns 55,946 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $49,729 using the latest closing price.

Laws Richard K, the EVP, Chief Legal Counsel of Northwest Bancshares Inc., sale 2,348 shares at $12.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Laws Richard K is holding 47,580 shares at $30,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.