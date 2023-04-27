Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.95 in relation to its previous close of 207.12. However, the company has experienced a -4.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Norfolk Southern Expects Ohio Derailment to Cost $387 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is $238.00, which is $38.48 above the current market price. The public float for NSC is 227.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSC on April 27, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stock saw a decrease of -4.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for NSC’s stock, with a -14.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $177 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSC, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

NSC Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.60. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $224.16 back on Mar 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,776 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $448,320 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 21,272 shares at $245.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Squires James A is holding 1,001 shares at $5,227,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +25.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 41.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.