Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has seen a -3.38% decrease in the past week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month, and a -7.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for NMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for NMR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is $4.15, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 2.80B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on April 27, 2023 was 762.78K shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.63relation to previous closing price of 3.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NMR Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+75.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 798.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.87. Total debt to assets is 53.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.