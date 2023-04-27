National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) is above average at 7.69x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) is $18.00, which is $14.88 above the current market price. The public float for NESR is 73.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NESR on April 27, 2023 was 282.59K shares.

NESR) stock’s latest price update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.75 in comparison to its previous close of 3.31, however, the company has experienced a -26.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NESR’s Market Performance

NESR’s stock has fallen by -26.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.67% and a quarterly drop of -57.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.36% for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.76% for NESR’s stock, with a -51.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NESR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NESR stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for NESR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NESR in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $11 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NESR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NESR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2020.

NESR Trading at -43.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NESR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -41.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NESR fell by -27.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. saw -55.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NESR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+16.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stands at +6.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06.

Based on National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 23.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.