Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has gone up by 5.85% for the week, with a 18.72% rise in the past month and a 3.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for COOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.81% for COOP’s stock, with a 7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) Right Now?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COOP is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COOP is $54.57, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for COOP is 69.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume for COOP on April 27, 2023 was 660.74K shares.

COOP) stock’s latest price update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.37 in comparison to its previous close of 44.41, however, the company has experienced a 5.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/23/22 that This Mortgage Company Profits From Rising Interest Rates

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOP reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for COOP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to COOP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

COOP Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +18.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.96. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $38.88 back on Mar 28. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 624,871 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $816,480 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $47.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 652,371 shares at $988,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.