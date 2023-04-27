Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOBQ on April 27, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’s stock price has plunge by 22.47relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

MOBQ’s stock has fallen by -1.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.25% and a quarterly drop of -65.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.34% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -79.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -16.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.19%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1848. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -64.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.