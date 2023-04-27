Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, MU stock has gone up by 0.61%, with a monthly gain of 2.06% and a quarterly plunge of -0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is 43.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MU is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $70.47, which is $7.5 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On April 27, 2023, MU’s average trading volume was 16.44M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has surged by 4.95 when compared to previous closing price of 58.14, but the company has seen a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/23 that China Opens Cybersecurity Probe of Micron Amid Competition With U.S. Over Technology

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

MU Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.01. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Bokan Michael W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $63.14 back on Apr 10. After this action, Bokan Michael W now owns 175,086 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,262,800 using the latest closing price.

Deboer Scott J, the EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Deboer Scott J is holding 208,340 shares at $1,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.