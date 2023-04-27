Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MREO is $4.25, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on April 27, 2023 was 991.81K shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a 14.95% increase in the past week, with a 56.11% rise in the past month, and a 21.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for MREO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.77% for MREO’s stock, with a 26.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 34.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +62.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9500. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 64.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.