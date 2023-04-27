MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MXL is $39.91, which is $22.75 above the current market price. The public float for MXL is 73.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.24% of that float. The average trading volume for MXL on April 27, 2023 was 543.69K shares.

MXL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) has dropped by -16.79 compared to previous close of 29.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

MXL’s Market Performance

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has seen a -22.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.98% decline in the past month and a -39.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for MXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.11% for MXL’s stock, with a -31.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $30 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MXL, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

MXL Trading at -27.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -30.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL fell by -23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw -28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Bollesen Michael, the Vice President of Sales of MaxLinear Inc., sale 5,757 shares at $38.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bollesen Michael is holding 81,474 shares at $224,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 13.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.