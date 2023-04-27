MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has jumped by 6.46 compared to previous close of 26.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) is 3.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HZO is 1.45.

The public float for HZO is 21.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.45% of that float. On April 27, 2023, HZO’s average trading volume was 519.76K shares.

HZO’s Market Performance

The stock of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has seen a 0.95% increase in the past week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month, and a -7.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for HZO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for HZO’s stock, with a -13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $52 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HZO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HZO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

HZO Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.69. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw -9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from Moore Clint, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moore Clint now owns 20,500 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $165,350 using the latest closing price.

Cashman Charles A, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of MarineMax Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $34.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Cashman Charles A is holding 35,499 shares at $349,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarineMax Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 28.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.90. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on MarineMax Inc. (HZO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 20.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.