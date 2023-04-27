Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has gone up by 4.89% for the week, with a 11.75% rise in the past month and a 33.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for MANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.12% for MANH’s stock, with a 23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is 81.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MANH is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is $176.50, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for MANH is 61.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On April 27, 2023, MANH’s average trading volume was 264.08K shares.

MANH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has increased by 8.53 when compared to last closing price of 152.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $150 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANH reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for MANH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to MANH, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

MANH Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.54. In addition, Manhattan Associates Inc. saw 36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from HUNTZ JOHN J JR, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $143.65 back on Mar 09. After this action, HUNTZ JOHN J JR now owns 65,887 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc., valued at $143,654 using the latest closing price.

Capel Eddie, the President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc., sale 42,678 shares at $144.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Capel Eddie is holding 207,422 shares at $6,147,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.91 for the present operating margin

+52.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. stands at +16.81. The total capital return value is set at 57.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.11. Equity return is now at value 60.60, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 3.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.