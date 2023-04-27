Make Informed Decisions with General Electric Company (GE) Stock Updates

The stock of General Electric Company (GE) has seen a -2.85% decrease in the past week, with a 3.11% gain in the past month, and a 19.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for GE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for GE’s stock, with a 38.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 177.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GE is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GE is $107.35, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GE on April 27, 2023 was 7.16M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.27 in relation to its previous close of 98.44. However, the company has experienced a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that GE Stock Needed a Good Quarter. Its Earnings Delivered.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GE, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

GE Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.20. In addition, General Electric Company saw 47.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Pecresse Jerome, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $74.13 back on May 11. After this action, Pecresse Jerome now owns 15,943 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $106,895 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Paula Rosput, the Director of General Electric Company, purchase 1,200 shares at $77.65 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Reynolds Paula Rosput is holding 5,563 shares at $93,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Electric Company (GE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.