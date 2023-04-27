MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.71 in comparison to its previous close of 6.64, however, the company has experienced a -0.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MGNX is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGNX is $11.22, which is $4.4 above than the current price. The public float for MGNX is 59.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.14% of that float. The average trading volume of MGNX on April 27, 2023 was 640.39K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stock saw an increase of -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.04% and a quarterly increase of 9.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for MGNX’s stock, with a 29.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Peters Jeffrey Stuart, who sale 5,372 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Mar 10. After this action, Peters Jeffrey Stuart now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $32,393 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,579,963 shares at $2,532,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.91 for the present operating margin

+87.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -78.82. The total capital return value is set at -54.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.38. Equity return is now at value -81.80, with -49.60 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In summary, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.