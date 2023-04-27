Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is above average at 131.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.

The public float for LITE is 67.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LITE on April 27, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has soared by 0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 47.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

LITE’s Market Performance

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month, and a -19.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for LITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for LITE’s stock, with a -26.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LITE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

LITE Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.42. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Sepe Matthew Joseph, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $86.20 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sepe Matthew Joseph now owns 25,288 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $261,183 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,781 shares at $92.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 31,194 shares at $811,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.