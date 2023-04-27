Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has decreased by -3.73 when compared to last closing price of 59.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is above average at 5.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is $63.89, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for LPX is 70.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPX on April 27, 2023 was 863.78K shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stock saw an increase of -3.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.62% and a quarterly increase of -12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.20% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $63 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LPX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LPX Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.20. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Gottung Lizanne C, the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, sale 7,635 shares at $75.02 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gottung Lizanne C is holding 31,522 shares at $572,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 73.70, with 43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.