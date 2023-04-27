L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 199.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that West Faces Hurdles Delivering Drone-Fighting Technology to Ukraine

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is above average at 35.62x. The 36-month beta value for LHX is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LHX is $245.00, which is $53.93 above than the current price. The public float for LHX is 189.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of LHX on April 27, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

LHX’s Market Performance

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has seen a -4.42% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -1.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for LHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for LHX’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $241 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHX reach a price target of $278, previously predicting the price at $263. The rating they have provided for LHX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LHX, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

LHX Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.36. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from MEHNERT DANA A, who sale 1,985 shares at the price of $227.25 back on Dec 05. After this action, MEHNERT DANA A now owns 23,830 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc., valued at $451,091 using the latest closing price.

GIRARD JAMES P, the Vice President & CHRO of L3Harris Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $229.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that GIRARD JAMES P is holding 7,144 shares at $1,146,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.