Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 238.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) by analysts is $5.95, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of KGC was 15.17M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KGC’s Market Performance

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.12% rise in the past month, and a 2.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for KGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for KGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KGC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KGC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.70 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to KGC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

KGC Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.