KeyCorp’s (KEY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has seen a -14.70% decrease in the past week, with a -15.45% drop in the past month, and a -42.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.12% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -37.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 5.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $14.74, which is $5.62 above the current market price. KEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of KEY on April 27, 2023 was 23.90M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 10.48. However, the company has experienced a -14.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -26.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, KeyCorp saw -39.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Alexander Victor B, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $11.83 back on Apr 21. After this action, Alexander Victor B now owns 117,196 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $100,555 using the latest closing price.

GILLIS RUTH ANN M, the Director of KeyCorp, purchase 2,000 shares at $12.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GILLIS RUTH ANN M is holding 42,961 shares at $25,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.