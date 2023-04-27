Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI) is 12.36x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KCGI is 27.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On April 27, 2023, KCGI’s average trading volume was 182.63K shares.

KCGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.47.

KCGI’s Market Performance

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month, and a 1.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.29% for KCGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for KCGI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

KCGI Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KCGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KCGI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KCGI

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.