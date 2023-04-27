Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is 12.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JEF is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is $33.88, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for JEF is 167.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On April 27, 2023, JEF’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

JEF) stock’s latest price update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF)’s stock price has soared by 6.04 in relation to previous closing price of 30.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Biggest Banks Nearing $1 Billion Settlement Over Traders’ Use of WhatsApp

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.32% and a quarterly drop of -18.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for JEF’s stock, with a -3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to JEF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

JEF Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $32.85 back on Oct 24. After this action, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P now owns 6,722,213 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $16,425,000 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the President of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 140,000 shares at $32.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P is holding 556,779 shares at $4,599,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 199.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.64. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.