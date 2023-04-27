J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has seen a -7.17% decrease in the past week, with a -2.16% drop in the past month, and a -12.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for JBHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for JBHT’s stock, with a -6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 18.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.

The public float for JBHT is 81.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBHT on April 27, 2023 was 724.37K shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has plunged by -4.02 when compared to previous closing price of 172.55, but the company has seen a -7.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $168 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.96. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw -5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Field Darren P., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $182.30 back on Apr 20. After this action, Field Darren P. now owns 14,310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $455,750 using the latest closing price.

Scott Stuart Lockard, the EVP/CIO of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 2,458 shares at $178.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Scott Stuart Lockard is holding 29,126 shares at $438,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.