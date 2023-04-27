IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has gone down by -8.28% for the week, with a 19.04% rise in the past month and a 23.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.58% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.57% for IONQ’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is $9.00, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.75% of that float. On April 27, 2023, IONQ’s average trading volume was 4.54M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) has increased by 3.61 when compared to last closing price of 5.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to IONQ, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

IONQ Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 62.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.