Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ICPT stock has gone down by -15.64%, with a monthly gain of 14.83% and a quarterly plunge of -14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.61% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for ICPT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICPT is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICPT is $24.77, which is $8.33 above the current price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICPT on April 27, 2023 was 770.01K shares.

The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has decreased by -14.53 when compared to last closing price of 18.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70. Equity return is now at value -164.10, with 41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

In conclusion, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.