Impinj Inc. (PI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Impinj Inc. (PI) by analysts is $134.71, which is $53.9 above the current market price. The public float for PI is 24.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.48% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PI was 457.33K shares.

PI) stock’s latest price update

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI)’s stock price has plunge by -33.31relation to previous closing price of 135.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -34.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PI’s Market Performance

Impinj Inc. (PI) has seen a -34.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.73% decline in the past month and a -27.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for PI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.47% for PI’s stock, with a -17.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

PI Trading at -31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -34.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.45. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 1,236 shares at the price of $134.51 back on Apr 13. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 292,574 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $166,260 using the latest closing price.

DOSSETT JEFFREY, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 495 shares at $134.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that DOSSETT JEFFREY is holding 48,893 shares at $66,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Impinj Inc. (PI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.