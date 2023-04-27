IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, IAG stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly gain of 9.54% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for IAMGOLD Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for IAG’s stock, with a 46.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IAG is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is $3.16, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 477.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On April 27, 2023, IAG’s average trading volume was 4.90M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)’s stock price has soared by 0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAG Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.