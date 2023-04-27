i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IAUX is $4.12, The public float for IAUX is 147.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAUX on April 27, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

IAUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) has jumped by 2.90 compared to previous close of 2.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAUX’s Market Performance

IAUX’s stock has fallen by -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.30% and a quarterly drop of -11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for i-80 Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for IAUX’s stock, with a 10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IAUX Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp. saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.92.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.24. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.