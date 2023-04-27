Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock Experiences -2.56% Monthly Change

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen a -8.53% decrease in the past week, with a -2.56% drop in the past month, and a -26.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for HBAN’s stock, with a -21.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is $13.08, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBAN on April 27, 2023 was 20.28M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has dropped by -1.01 compared to previous close of 10.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from PORTEOUS DAVID L, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Jan 27. After this action, PORTEOUS DAVID L now owns 62,845 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,201,008 using the latest closing price.

Jones Michael Scott, the Senior Exec. V.P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 50,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Jones Michael Scott is holding 52,647 shares at $762,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.