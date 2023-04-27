Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has seen a -6.61% decrease in the past week, with a 2.33% gain in the past month, and a -7.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for HGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for HGV’s stock, with a 2.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Right Now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is $63.80, which is $20.74 above the current market price. The public float for HGV is 101.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HGV on April 27, 2023 was 995.46K shares.

HGV) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.18 in relation to its previous close of 44.02. However, the company has experienced a -6.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as “Neutral.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HGV reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for HGV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HGV, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

HGV Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.96. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Wang Mark D, who sold 49,850 shares at the price of $47.69 back on Mar 03. After this action, Wang Mark D now owns 545,114 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $2,377,346 using the latest closing price.

Brizi Jorge Pablo sale 20,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brizi Jorge Pablo is holding 30,453 shares at $954,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 11.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at a value of 16.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 178.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.14. Total debt to assets is 48.06, with the long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.85. Finally, the long-term debt-to-capital ratio is 64.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.