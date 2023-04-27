Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HP stock has gone down by -9.24%, with a monthly decline of -10.13% and a quarterly plunge of -32.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Helmerich & Payne Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.17% for HP’s stock, with a -24.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Right Now?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is $55.94, which is $22.92 above the current market price. The public float for HP is 101.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HP on April 27, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

HP) stock’s latest price update

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 34.63. However, the company has seen a -9.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

HP Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.58. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -33.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 24,470 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $525,240 using the latest closing price.

LINDSAY JOHN W, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that LINDSAY JOHN W is holding 412,778 shares at $630,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.