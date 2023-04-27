Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HELE is 0.62.

The public float for HELE is 23.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HELE on April 27, 2023 was 468.87K shares.

HELE) stock’s latest price update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)’s stock price has soared by 21.69 in relation to previous closing price of 81.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Helen of Troy Cuts Full-Year Forecasts. Inflation Is Hitting Consumer Spending.

HELE’s Market Performance

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has experienced a 13.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a -8.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for HELE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.86% for HELE’s stock, with a -7.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HELE reach a price target of $126, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for HELE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to HELE, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

HELE Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE rose by +13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.36. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from ABROMOVITZ GARY B, who sale 1,038 shares at the price of $209.00 back on May 05. After this action, ABROMOVITZ GARY B now owns 6,047 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $216,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.47 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Limited stands at +10.05. The total capital return value is set at 14.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.77. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), the company’s capital structure generated 65.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.39. Total debt to assets is 30.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.