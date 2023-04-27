The stock of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has decreased by -6.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GROM is also noteworthy at 0.62.

The public float for GROM is 7.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of GROM on April 27, 2023 was 608.18K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has seen a -15.92% decrease for the week, with a -20.35% drop in the past month and a -74.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.30% for GROM’s stock, with a -91.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -31.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6259. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -65.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.50, with -52.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.