Graco Inc.’s (GGG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GGG stock has gone up by 9.18%, with a monthly gain of 9.47% and a quarterly surge of 15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Graco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.06% for GGG’s stock, with a 14.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GGG is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GGG is $77.67, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for GGG is 166.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for GGG on April 27, 2023 was 973.94K shares.

GGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has surged by 11.81 when compared to previous closing price of 68.96, but the company has seen a 9.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $82 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGG reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for GGG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

GGG Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.98. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from LOWE DAVID M, who sale 31,128 shares at the price of $70.17 back on Feb 09. After this action, LOWE DAVID M now owns 601,770 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $2,184,252 using the latest closing price.

VAN SANT R WILLIAM, the Director of Graco Inc., sale 20,820 shares at $71.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that VAN SANT R WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $1,481,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graco Inc. (GGG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.