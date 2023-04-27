GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.78 in relation to its previous close of 0.44. However, the company has experienced a 12.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) is 14.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JOB is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is $2.00, The public float for JOB is 109.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On April 27, 2023, JOB’s average trading volume was 432.23K shares.

JOB’s Market Performance

JOB stock saw an increase of 12.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.08% and a quarterly increase of 3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for GEE Group Inc. (JOB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.22% for JOB stock, with a simple moving average of -14.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for JOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JOB, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

JOB Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB rose by +13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4258. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.00. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group Inc. (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.