GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 80.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that GE HealthCare Picks Up Another Bull. A Case for the Spinoff’s Accelerated Growth.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is 19.16x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is $91.25, which is $12.21 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 454.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On April 27, 2023, GEHC’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC’s stock has seen a -6.57% decrease for the week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month and a 16.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for GEHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $86 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEHC reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for GEHC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

GEHC Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -6.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.41. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 37.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Makela Jan, who sale 70,629 shares at the price of $77.69 back on Mar 14. After this action, Makela Jan now owns 63,796 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $5,487,379 using the latest closing price.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR, the Director of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., purchase 748 shares at $69.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that CULP H LAWRENCE JR is holding 1,272 shares at $51,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.