Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 518.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOTU is $30.82, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 251.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for GOTU on April 27, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 3.09, however, the company has experienced a -17.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has fallen by -17.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.33% and a quarterly drop of -23.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.51% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.13% for GOTU’s stock, with a 28.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at -21.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -17.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.