First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.68 in comparison to its previous close of 17.59, however, the company has experienced a -6.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that The Era of Easy Deposits Is Over for Main Street Banks

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is above average at 10.80x. The 36-month beta value for FHN is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FHN is $23.29, which is $5.53 above than the current price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume of FHN on April 27, 2023 was 8.10M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN’s stock has seen a -6.02% decrease for the week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month and a -28.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for First Horizon Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.60% for FHN’s stock, with a -23.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -28.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from JORDAN D BRYAN, who sale 93,157 shares at the price of $24.80 back on Feb 24. After this action, JORDAN D BRYAN now owns 1,396,259 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $2,310,294 using the latest closing price.

AKINS TERRY LAWSON, the Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer of First Horizon Corporation, sale 4,694 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that AKINS TERRY LAWSON is holding 145,691 shares at $115,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.