First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First American Financial Corporation (FAF) is $62.80, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for FAF is 99.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAF on April 27, 2023 was 720.03K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

FAF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) has decreased by -2.19 when compared to last closing price of 55.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FAF’s Market Performance

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has seen a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.04% decline in the past month and a -12.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for FAF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.77% for FAF’s stock, with a -0.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FAF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FAF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAF reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for FAF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FAF, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

FAF Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAF fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.19. In addition, First American Financial Corporation saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAF starting from Leavell Christopher Michael, who sale 39,206 shares at the price of $59.61 back on May 23. After this action, Leavell Christopher Michael now owns 166,465 shares of First American Financial Corporation, valued at $2,336,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First American Financial Corporation stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First American Financial Corporation (FAF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.10. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.