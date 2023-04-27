Examining the Volatility of Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s (SATX) Stock

The stock of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has gone down by -42.43% for the week, with a -11.43% drop in the past month and a -61.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.09% for SATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.51% for SATX’s stock, with a -90.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 30.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATX on April 27, 2023 was 889.53K shares.

SATX) stock’s latest price update

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)’s stock price has dropped by -20.20 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -42.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATX Trading at -22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.97%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -43.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8908. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -89.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.