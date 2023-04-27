Examining the Volatility of Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) Stock

In the past week, GRAB stock has gone down by -9.51%, with a monthly decline of -0.36% and a quarterly plunge of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Grab Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.62% for GRAB’s stock, with a -10.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The public float for GRAB is 2.78B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRAB on April 27, 2023 was 14.98M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 2.77, however, the company has experienced a -9.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GRAB, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

GRAB Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.