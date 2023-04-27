Evaluating the Ups and Downs of PG&E Corporation’s (PCG) Stock

The stock of PG&E Corporation (PCG) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 7.56% gain in the past month, and a 5.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for PCG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is above average at 20.09x. The 36-month beta value for PCG is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCG is $19.41, which is $2.01 above than the current price. The public float for PCG is 1.97B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume of PCG on April 27, 2023 was 14.79M shares.

PCG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has plunged by -1.91 when compared to previous closing price of 17.27, but the company has seen a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/17/23 that Biden adds more EV charging across U.S., with pledges from Uber, Walmart, PG&E and others

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $20.50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PCG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

PCG Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Poppe Patricia K, who sale 66,700 shares at the price of $15.87 back on Mar 03. After this action, Poppe Patricia K now owns 1,269,325 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $1,058,529 using the latest closing price.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust, the Former 10% owner of PG&E Corporation, sale 60,000,000 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that PG&E Fire Victim Trust is holding 187,743,590 shares at $915,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corporation stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on PG&E Corporation (PCG), the company’s capital structure generated 234.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.