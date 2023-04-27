Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Nuburu Inc.’s (BURU) Stock

The stock of Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has seen a -31.70% decrease in the past week, with a -72.04% drop in the past month, and a -86.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.41% for BURU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.12% for BURU stock, with a simple moving average of -85.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) is above average at 5.10x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 2.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.17% of that float. The average trading volume of BURU on April 27, 2023 was 615.01K shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) has surged by 25.11 when compared to previous closing price of 0.95, but the company has seen a -31.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BURU Trading at -66.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.62%, as shares sank -68.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -31.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4037. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -85.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.