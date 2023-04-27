Evaluating the Ups and Downs of NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) Stock

In the past week, NTAP stock has gone down by -5.71%, with a monthly gain of 1.15% and a quarterly plunge of -6.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for NTAP’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTAP is $70.50, which is $7.96 above the current price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on April 27, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.51 in comparison to its previous close of 61.44, however, the company has experienced a -5.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

NTAP Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.42. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $64.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, Kurian George now owns 142,670 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $145,125 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $64.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Kurian George is holding 144,920 shares at $144,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.28. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 350.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.82. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.