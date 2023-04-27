Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) Stock

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a 40.13% increase in the past week, with a 2.57% gain in the past month, and a -36.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.96% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.84% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on April 27, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has surged by 80.19 when compared to previous closing price of 0.08, but the company has seen a 40.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.89%, as shares surge +18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +40.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1182. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.