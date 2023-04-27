Evaluating the Impact of 0.47 Increase on Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) Stock

The stock of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a -2.75% decrease in the past week, with a -10.95% drop in the past month, and a -11.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.02% for CIEN’s stock, with a -5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by analysts is $63.90, which is $19.56 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.73M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 45.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CIEN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.49. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Rothenstein David M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $50.77 back on Apr 17. After this action, Rothenstein David M now owns 244,475 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $177,695 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 100,230 shares at $126,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.